Providing electricity government's responsibility but conserving it people's duty: PM Narendra Modi

Be it people or police, every citizen is bound by duties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 15 asserting that desired results can be achieved ahead of schedule if everyone fulfils their responsibility. In his Independence Day address, he said there was a need to pay attention to duties.

"It is the responsibility of the government to try and provide 24-hour electricity. But it is the duty of the citizens to conserve as much electricity as they can," Modi said. He also said while it is the duty of the government to ensure water reaches every field, 'per drop more crop' should be the effort.

"Chemical-free farming, organic farming is our duty," the prime minister said. Modi asserted that be it police or people, ruler or administrator, nobody remains untouched from citizen duties.

"If everyone fulfils citizen duties, I am confident, desired results can be achieved ahead of time," he said.