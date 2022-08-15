English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Providing electricity government's responsibility but conserving it people's duty: PM Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi also said while it is the duty of the government to ensure water reaches every field, 'per drop more crop' should be the effort.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
    Image: ANI

    Image: ANI

    Be it people or police, every citizen is bound by duties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 15 asserting that desired results can be achieved ahead of schedule if everyone fulfils their responsibility. In his Independence Day address, he said there was a need to pay attention to duties.

    "It is the responsibility of the government to try and provide 24-hour electricity. But it is the duty of the citizens to conserve as much electricity as they can," Modi said. He also said while it is the duty of the government to ensure water reaches every field, 'per drop more crop' should be the effort.

    "Chemical-free farming, organic farming is our duty," the prime minister said. Modi asserted that be it police or people, ruler or administrator, nobody remains untouched from citizen duties.

    "If everyone fulfils citizen duties, I am confident, desired results can be achieved ahead of time," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #76th Independence Day #electricity #Independence Day 2022 #Independence Day speech #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 12:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.