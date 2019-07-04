App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Provided scholarships to more than 3 crore minority students during last five years: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Union minority affairs minister said 3.18 crore students from the six centrally notified minorities -- Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Muslim and Christian -- have been provided the scholarships.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar
Image: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar

The government during has provided scholarships to more than three crore students belonging to the minority community during the last five years, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Thursday.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Union minority affairs minister said 3.18 crore students from the six centrally notified minorities -- Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Muslim and Christian -- have been provided the scholarships.

"Out of these, girls constitute more than 50 percent of the beneficiaries. During the next five years, the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) proposes to provide pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarships to five crore economically weaker-section students from the six centrally notified minority communities," he said.

Close
The scholarship schemes are now being implemented through the National Scholarship Portal. Since 2015, the scholarship schemes are being implemented under direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to improve efficiency and bring transparency by removing duplicity and stopping pilferages, he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.