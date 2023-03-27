Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul Gandhi

The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar on Monday sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he apologised to the British.

"My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul Gandhi had said on Saturday responding to a query on repeated calls by the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking his apology over various issues.

The former Congress chief made the remarks while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised." "Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.