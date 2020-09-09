172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|prove-it-and-i-will-do-100-squats-mamata-banerjee-on-durga-puja-ban-fake-news-5818181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prove it and I will do 100 squats: Mamata Banerjee on Durga Puja ban fake news

A social media post had been circulating over the past few days suggesting the Bengal government would impose night curfews from October 21, i.e., Panchami, during Durga Puja celebrations, to avoid crowding in pandals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Slamming the fake news on Durga Puja ban doing the rounds, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on September 8 that she would hold her ears and do 100 'uthak baithak' (squats) if the claims of the fake social media post concerning restrictions on the high-octane Bengali festival can be proven.

Addressing a programme organised to commemorate ‘Police Day’ at the West Bengal state secretariat, the chief minister said: “I have been hearing rumours about Durga Puja not being allowed by the state government. Prove it! Or else hold your ear and do squats. If you can prove your claims that the government has indeed taken such a step, I will hold my ears and do squats 100 times before the public.”

Without naming the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said: “A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja… Some fake IT pages are spreading misinformation on Durga Puja. I am asking the police to find out these people who are purposely spreading fake news to destroy communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Kali and Durga or Hanuman are talking about puja.”

Close

A social media post had been circulating over the past few days suggesting the Bengal government would impose night curfews from October 21, i.e., Panchami, during Durga Puja celebrations, to avoid crowding in pandals amid the coronavirus pandemic. In effect, it claimed that ‘pandal-hopping’ at night would be banned during the five-day religious festival.

related news

The West Bengal Police had also taken to Twitter on September 8 to announce that the social media post is fake.

(With ANI inputs)
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Durga Puja #India #Mamata Banerjee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.