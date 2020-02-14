App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prove if you are on your period: Principal asks girls to strip in Bhuj college

Even as miffed parents are looking at filing FIRs on the incident, college trustee Pravin Pindoria has reportedly asked the students to “forget about the incident”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Scores of girls in a hostel in Bhuj were asked to strip by the college authorities to prove their menstruating status, The Times of India has reported.

The shameful exercise was conducted by the principal and other teachers of Sahjanand Girls Institute, affiliated to the Kutch University.

According to the girls, the issue began when a soiled sanitary pad was found in the garden outside the hostel. Suspecting that someone from the hostel must have tossed it out of a washroom window, the authorities wanted to identify the “culprit” who had violated the “menstrual cycle norms of the college”.

When the hostel warden informed Principal Rita Raniga about the incident, she called all girl students to the common area, where they were lectured about the hostel rules in accordance with the Swaminarayan sect rules. Then she asked the girls to voluntarily declare who was on their period.

The sect rule states that students on their periods will not stay inside the hostel room but in the basement area. They cannot socialise or enter the kitchen or place of worship. They have to maintain separate belongings and cleanse them after their cycle is over. Besides, girls on their period are made to sit on the last bench in the classroom.

Suspecting foul play, she took the girls one by one to the washroom and asked them to strip in front of all female teachers, including the principal.

“It was sheer mental torture and we don’t have words to describe it,” a student told the newspaper, adding that a total of 68 girls were asked to strip.

The Kutch University authorities, including Vice Chancellor Darshana Dholakia, have swung into action and have formed a five-member committee to probe into the incident.

Even as miffed parents are looking at filing FIRs on the incident, college trustee Pravin Pindoria has reportedly asked the students to “forget about the incident”.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Gujarat #India

