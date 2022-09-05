Proud of development work done in Delhi govt schools: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Amid BJP's allegations of corruption in Delhi's education department, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he is proud of the development work done in city schools.

Speaking at an event on Teachers' Day, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said he would continue to work towards betterment of the education sector even if that means getting hanged or going to jail.

"You've complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud that we got more rooms. You've complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities," Sisodia said.

"If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us. You sent CBI to my house, send them again, I am not scared," Sisodia said without taking any names.

The BJP has alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department's guidelines.

Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the BJP has said the city government hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore -- 53 per cent more than the original tender amount -- without floating a new tender.

Alleging that the Delhi government counted toilets as classrooms to inflate figures related to school infrastructure, it said the AAP's education model was actually and extortion model.