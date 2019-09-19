Protests outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow after tweets in favour of Metro

The High Court is hearing a petition against building the Metro car shed in Aarey colony at the moment and several celebrities including actor John Abraham have extended their support for the cause.
Anguished activists had gathered outside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s house on September 18, after he tweeted praising the Mumbai Metro amid growing agitation against it.
Green crusaders were protesting outside the Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, where the actor resides with his family. While some protesters held placards reading ‘Save Aarey’, others held posters that read ‘Gardens Don’t Make Forests’. Although there were policemen deployed at the spot, they did not evict the peaceful protestors.
The voice against Metro shed construction has been getting louder as the government plans to clear Aarey Forests, cutting down 2,700 trees, to facilitate the same.
T 3290 - Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient ..
Solution for Pollution ..
Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019
The tweet was shared by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD Ashwini Bhide, who vowed to get done with Metro 3 work as soon as possible. This obviously wasn’t taken well by the ‘Save Aarey’ campaigners, who believed this would bolster the intent to destroy the city’s largest natural green patch and downplay their voices.
Thank you @SrBachchan, for shedding light on the usefulness of #Metro for #Mumbaikars.
We at MMRDA are extremely glad that such a distinguished personality like you, took out the time to tweet about this!#MumbaiMetro network will always strive to be part of such heartening tales
— MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) September 17, 2019
Green activist Zoru Bhathena, who has moved the Bombay High Court against the Metro project, replied to the tweet and requested Big B to visit Aarey once.
Dear @SrBachchan
Would request you to leave the protection of your Garden & join our friends waiting for u outside
Sir, let us take you for a visit to Aarey
It will change your perception Sir.When will you join us Sir
Aarey is waiting #SaveAareyForest#SaveAareySaveMumbai pic.twitter.com/kWUbe25xxt— Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 18, 2019
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also spoken against the project and warned the Maharashtra government with dire consequences if they go ahead with it.