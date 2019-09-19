App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Protests outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow after tweets in favour of Metro

The High Court is hearing a petition against building the Metro car shed in Aarey colony at the moment and several celebrities including actor John Abraham have extended their support for the cause.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Anguished activists had gathered outside Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s house on September 18, after he tweeted praising the Mumbai Metro amid growing agitation against it.

Green crusaders were protesting outside the Jalsa bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, where the actor resides with his family. While some protesters held placards reading ‘Save Aarey’, others held posters that read ‘Gardens Don’t Make Forests’. Although there were policemen deployed at the spot, they did not evict the peaceful protestors.

The voice against Metro shed construction has been getting louder as the government plans to clear Aarey Forests, cutting down 2,700 trees, to facilitate the same.

Close
The unrest was sparked off by Bachchan’s tweet posted on September on September 17, which upheld how Metro construction will eventually benefit the citizens of the Maximum City. He urged people to plant more trees instead of protesting the deforestation.

The tweet was shared by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation MD Ashwini Bhide, who vowed to get done with Metro 3 work as soon as possible. This obviously wasn’t taken well by the ‘Save Aarey’ campaigners, who believed this would bolster the intent to destroy the city’s largest natural green patch and downplay their voices.

Green activist Zoru Bhathena, who has moved the Bombay High Court against the Metro project, replied to the tweet and requested Big B to visit Aarey once.

The High Court is hearing a petition against building the Metro car shed in Aarey colony at the moment and several celebrities including actor John Abraham have extended their support for the cause.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also spoken against the project and warned the Maharashtra government with dire consequences if they go ahead with it.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Aarey Forests #Aarey-metro issue #Mumbai metro (phase-III)

