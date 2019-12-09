Protests in Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Bill

While Indian Union Muslim League MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) demonstrated in Jantar Mantar and held up placards saying that the bill was against the idea of India.
Protests were held in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in the city on Monday, when the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be introduced in Parliament.
"We reject this bill. It is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity," Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Assam, told reporters when asked about the CAB.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 12:17 pm