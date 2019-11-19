Protests erupt across Northeast as Centre prepares to introduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

Protests opposing the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill erupted in the Northeast on November 18.

These coincided with the first day of Parliament’s Winter Session, during which the contentious Bill is expected to be introduced.

Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt in Assam, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Sit-ins were also launched in various parts of Assam’s capital Guwahati. Effigies of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were burnt by youth organisation Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in different parts of the state as a mark of protest.

The protests were held by the North East Students Organisation (NESO), the region's umbrella organisation of students’ unions, its constituents, farmers' body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, youth body Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and Left-Democratic Mancha, Assam, among others.

NESO submitted a memorandum to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the Bill through the governors of the northeastern states.

The contentious Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8. However, it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha and had later lapsed.

The Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act, 1955, to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document.

Earlier, during a meeting of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Shah, who is also the BJP National President, had said the concerns of the northeastern states will be incorporated in the CAB and had sought suggestions on it.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, Khasi Students Union, an influential students’ body, held a sit-in near the third secretariat here protesting against the Bill, which it said, will have a negative impact on the people of the entire region.

State Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had met Shah last week and urged the Centre to consider withholding passing of the Bill in its current form.

In Mizoram’s Aizawl, a protest rally was taken out by the apex students body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP). The protestors said the Centre's decision to introduce and pass the Bill will create a huge demographic imbalance in the Northeast as millions of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were residing in the area.

In Tripura’s Itanagar, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), a NESO constituent along with other student bodies of the state, held a protest march and demonstrated in front of the Raj Bhawan against CAB.

In Nagaland’s capital Kohima, the Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants (JCPI) has called for 18 hours Nagaland bandh on November 19 on the issue.

Mamata opposes CAB, calls it a trap to exclude Bengalis and Hindus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on November 18, hit out at the Centre for trying to introduce the Bill in the Winter Session of Parliament, calling it a "trap to exclude Bengalis and Hindus" and expressed her stiff opposition to it.

Banerjee mocked it as the "biggest sin" which won 18 seats by "using central forces and buying votes" and "day dreaming of conquering Bengal" in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Govt may bring changes in Bill

According to a PTI report, the Centre may make some changes to the Bill by incorporating a few new provisions, including defining the term "illegal immigrants".

"There will be some changes in the new draft. The work on the draft is still going on," an official privy to the development told the news agency.

Among the possible changes in the new draft include a clear categorisation of those who are the "illegal immigrants" and those who took shelter in India after facing religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Many of those protesting against the Bill have said it will nullify the provisions of the 1985 Assam Accord, which fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

As per the existing Bill, those who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014, are eligible to get the benefits after it becomes an act.