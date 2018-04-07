App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 07, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Protests continue over Cauvery issue in Tamil Nadu

Protesters are demanding the CMB be set up at the earliest to implement the Supreme Court's February 16 verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stirs, including rail blockades, by political parties and other outfits for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) continued today in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

Protesters are demanding the CMB be set up at the earliest to implement the Supreme Court's February 16 verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

The apex court though had reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, it had allowed it to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its pressing need for the drinking water.

In Thanjavur, members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Association (CRRA) blocked rail traffic, affecting services for some time. Two express trains were stopped by the protesters.

related news

In a different incident, an agitation was staged near the post office by another outfit.

Cadres of an ultra Left outfit at Tircuhirapalli held a rally over the Cauvery and defaced the Tamil name board of the Hindi Prachar Sabha.

They also allegedly burnt BJP flags.

Farmers and cadres of a pro-Tamil outfit also held a protest separately.

In Chidambaram, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, which is also opposed holding IPL matches, held a "rail-roko" demonstration.

The CRRA in Mannargudi held a protest and in Nagapattinam, volunteers of actor Vijay's fan club staged a protest at the seashore.

In Dharmapuri, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran held a protest demonstration.

Opposing IPL matches over the Cauvery, Nam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman said Tamil Nadu was in no mood for a cricket match in view of agitations for the CMB.

He asked the organisers to either postpone it or hold the match elsewhere.

"If they still choose to hold it, we will lay a siege and not allow anyone to enter the stadium," he told reporters in Nagore.

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK was also among the political parties which held protest demonstrations.

The DMK-led opposition parties had staged a bandh demanding setting up of CMB in the state on Thursday.

tags #Cauvery issue #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.