App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Protests against Citizenship law continue in Tamil Nadu

Outfits affiliated to the CPI(M) including the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Students Federation of India attempted to block trains at the MGR Central Railway Station complex here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Scores of CPI-M activists tried to block trains at the railway station here but were foiled by police, as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Outfits affiliated to the CPI(M) including the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Students Federation of India attempted to block trains at the MGR Central Railway Station complex here. As the protesters tried to move ahead to block trains, a scuffle ensued between them and the police personnel for a while.

There was, however, no untoward incidents. Communist Party of India veteran Nallakannu led the march to Raj Bhavan as part of the party's "besiege Raj Bhavan," agitation, in which scores of Congress workers, volunteers of outfits including the CPI-affiliated All India Students' Federation took part.

Close

Nallakannu hit out at the Centre for passing the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament without allegedly listening to the views of people and political parties. Dubbing the Act "autocratic," he said it went against the principles of the Constitution.

related news

The protesters, who were stopped by police from moving towards Raj Bhavan from near the Taluk Office Road-Little Mount point, demanded withdrawal of CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Protests were held at Kumbakonam and other parts of Tamil Nadu as well by various outfits including Islamic bodies.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 21, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.