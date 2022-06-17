Protestors on path of unrest: Facts about Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in armed forces is facing intense political opposition from various parties, with party leaders sharpening attack on the BJP dispensation over the 'hasty' announcement. In light of the protests, the Government had on Thursday relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years as against 21 years for 2022.

Hundreds of protestors across several states have resorted to damaging the public property. A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the agitation over the scheme, with 35 train services cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, across India.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Here's what you need to know

Approved by Union cabinet on June 14, the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme aims at annually inducting over 40,000 youth into army, navy and air force for a period of four years.

As part of the scheme, the enrolled youth would draw a monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances, as applicable in the three services. It is designed to enable a younger profile for the armed forces, and will depute the soldier - who'll be called 'Agniveers' - to serve the security forces for four years.

They would form a distinct rank with in the armed forces, different from other existing ranks. This, according to the government, will help the Armed Forces have a “younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges”.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Salary Package

As many as 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year and a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of Rs 11.71 lakh will be paid once their engagement period of four years comes to an end.

The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be exempt from Income Tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits. Agniveers will be provided a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: Eligibility

Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the armed forces. The applications will be considered in a centralised manner, based on their performance during the four-year engagement period. Up to 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be inducted into the regular cadre of armed forces.

The individuals, selected for enrolment as regular cadre would be required to serve for a further engagement period of a minimum of 15 years.

They will be governed by the existing terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of non-combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time-to-time.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: How to enrol?

The enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others. Enrolment will be based on an ‘All India All Class’ basis and the eligible age will be in the range of 17.5 to 21 years.

Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories or trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories.

All candidates will be eligible to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre on a voluntary basis. For example: For an entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10.

Why are people protesting against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022?

Several civilians and political parties have reservations that the new scheme is unfair and would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits such as a pension, etc. Further, only 25 per cent of the recruits will have a future in the Armed forces after the four-year period.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that Aginveers will be prioritised while recruiting Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Several Indian Army aspirants too have criticised the scheme and taken to the streets in protest. They have opposed the absence of any pension fund under the scheme and also the short period of employment guarantee that it offers.

News agency ANI quoted a protestor as saying, “Where will we go after working for only four years? We will be homeless after four years of service. So, we have jammed the roads. We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for four years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just three years? The government has to take back this scheme.”