you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Protesting police personnel demand revoking of licences of lawyers behind assault

Demanding strict action against the lawyers, the police personnel also want an FIR to be registered against every lawyer involved in the Tis Hazari case

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police's protesting personnel on November 5 demanded that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash last week rescinded.

"We also want a police association, provide better treatment to injured policemen, reinstate suspended police personnel. Strict action should be taken against advocates and the FIR," said one of the protesters, reading out the list of demands.

Tuesday's unprecedented protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday when a policeman was beaten up outside the Saket district court, and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Demanding strict action against the lawyers, the police personnel also want an FIR to be registered against every lawyer involved in the Tis Hazari case.

They also want FIRs filed against the policemen by the lawyers in connection with the Tis Hazari case to be quashed.

The protesting police personnel demanded that Delhi Police challenge the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court against the suspension order of senior policemen Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Harinder Singh.

On Sunday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer the two senior officers during pendency of the investigation.

An assistant sub inspector was also suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

