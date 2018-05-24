Protesting NDMC sanitation workers dump garbage outside prominent buildings

Contractual sanitation workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on a protest demanding regularisation of jobs and better wages, dumped garbage outside prominent buildings such as Shastri Bhavan and Rail Bhavan in Lutyens' Delhi today. "We have dumped the garbage so that attention is paid to our demands," a protesting sanitation worker said.

Shastri Bhavan houses the offices of various ministries such as HRD Ministry and Women and Child Development Ministry.

The protesting workers also dumped garbage outside NDMC's Convention Centre.

Devendra, another protesting sanitation worker, said, "I have been working with NDMC for 15 years now. My job has neither been regularised nor my wages have been increased."

Garbage dumps affected traffic in some areas.

"Poor workers spilling the garbage on road in NDMC area, traffic getting choked. Just near RK Ashram metro towards Gole Market. Entire stretch with stench. Why poor need to agitate under a Rich NDMC?" a Twitter user posted.

NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the city, housing bungalows of Union ministers and parliamentarians, many top industrialists, among others. Parliament House, buildings of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

NDMC officials, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter.