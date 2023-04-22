 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protesters demanding separate quota for Mali community block Jaipur-Agra NH; internet suspended in parts of Bharatpur

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Police said traffic has been diverted from Sevar crossing to avoid jam on the national highway.

According to an official statement, the representatives of Saini community demanded during the meeting a 12 per cent reservation, formation of separate Luv Kush Welfare Board, hostel facility for the children belonging to the community etc.

Demanding a separate 12-per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, members of the Mali community continued to block the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Bharatpur district administration has suspended internet services for 24 hours in three tehsils to avoid rumours being spread.

"The protest is continuing. We have suspended internet services in Vair, Nadbai and Bhusavar tehsils for 24 hours," Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Sanwarmal Verma said.

