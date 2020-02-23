App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Protest march held over issue of reservation in jobs for SCs/STs

The apex court recently ruled that the states are not bound to provide reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A march was held here on Saturday against the Supreme Court's recent decision on reservation in jobs with the protesters demanding that the government should call a special session of Parliament to amend the Constitution and nullify the verdict.

'Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti', headed by Congress leader Udit Raj, staged the march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to protest against the stand of BJP government of Uttrakhand, a release said.

The apex court recently ruled that the states are not bound to provide reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Raj said that the BJP government of Uttrakhand had argued in the Supreme Court through top lawyers that the provisions of reservation in article 16(4) and 16(4A) are not fundamental rights and governments are not bound to implement it.

related news

The protesters demanded that the February 7 judgment of the Supreme Court should be "cancelled" and the central government should call the special session of Parliament to amend the Constitution to restore the earlier position.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

