App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Protest march against PM denied, Cong releases black balloons

The opposition Congress today released hundreds of black balloons to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after police stopped them from carrying out a march to the venue of the Prime Ministerial programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The opposition Congress today released hundreds of black balloons to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after police stopped them from carrying out a march to the venue of the Prime Ministerial programme.

Police said that some party workers also waved black flags as Modi's motorcade approached the venue from the helipad where the PM's aircraft touched down. The PM was in Daman to lay the foundation stone of some projects.

Police officials said that no one had been detained for the protest.

The president of the Daman and Diu unit of the Congress, Ketan Patel, however alleged that police had cordoned off his house and had detained party workers who had gathered there.

Patel said that he, along with these workers, had planned to march to the programme venue from his house but the plan was foiled by the police.

"Hundreds of party workers had gathered at my residence here since morning. But a large posse of police was deployed outside to prevent us from marching out," Patel said.

He said it was to overcome this situation that the party decided to release black balloons near the venue.

Patel said that the police allowed them to carry on with the protest march after the PM's programme concluded.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC