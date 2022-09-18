English
    Protest at Chandigarh University in Mohali over leaked videos of women students

    The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

    Students of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali district held protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media.

    The protest was held on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight on September 17.

    The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended.

    According to the police, the woman student had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media.

    Police said an investigation into the matter was underway and a case under section 354C pertaining to voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (punishment for violation of privacy) has been registered against the woman at Kharar (Sadar) police station.

    Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

    ''It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society,'' Bains said in a tweet.

    In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident “very serious and shameful”. “All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience,” he added.

    first published: Sep 18, 2022 10:42 am
