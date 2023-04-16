 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Protest against CBI summons to Kejriwal: AAP says senior leaders detained by Delhi Police

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

The detainees included Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Adil Ahmad Khan, Pankaj Gupta and some ministers in the Punjab government.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh being detained by police personnel during a protest against the questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by CBI, near the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Several senior AAP leaders were on Sunday "detained" by the Delhi Police while they were staging a sit-in to protest against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

The detainees included Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Adil Ahmad Khan, Pankaj Gupta and some ministers in the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also joined the sit-in on Archbishop Road, had left the spot before the AAP leaders' detention.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, "The police have arrested all ministers and members. We were peacefully sitting here but the police have illegally arrested all of us." "The Delhi Police has arrested us for sitting peacefully and is taking us to some unknown place... what kind of dictatorship is this?" Chadha tweeted in Hindi.