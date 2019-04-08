App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prospects of BJP candidates in Rajasthan poor: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was in Barmer to address a rally in support of party candidate Manvendra Singh, a former BJP leader who defected to the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections following discord with Raje.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Targeting the BJP leadership over its candidate selection in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said all the four union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls in the state are in a "weak position" as the public is "unhappy" with them. Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made first-time MPs minister and people are "fed up" with them in five years.

“Prospects of union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan are poor. Ticket of one minister, CR Chaudhary, was dropped and rest of the ministers- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur, PP Chaudhary in Pali, Rajyavardhan Rathore in Jaipur rural and Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner are in a weak position. There is resentment among the public against them,” he claimed while addressing a rally here.

"Those who won elections for the first time were made ministers whereas four-time MP Dushyant Singh, the son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was not given a chance. This is the state of affairs in BJP which is going to lose elections,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot was in Barmer to address a rally in support of party candidate Manvendra Singh, a former BJP leader who defected to the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections following discord with Raje.

related news

In a scathing attack on the BJP and its leaders, Gehlot charged that former chief minister Raje ruled in a vindictive manner and ignored Marwar area because he (Gehlot) belongs to the region.

He also alleged that it was Raje who got Jaswant Singh's ticket dropped from the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and and also called BJP and Congress leaders asking them to ensure that Singh, who contested as an independent candidate, loses the election.

“Raje did politics of revenge but this does not go a long way in democracy,” he said.

Targeting sitting BJP MP from Barmer, Sonaram Chaudhary, who was dropped by the party this time, Gehlot said Congress took care of Sonaram for 15 years and he became MP and then MLA on Congress ticket but he joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 LS elections and got the ticket.

“But what happened this time that he was not given ticket by the BJP?” he said.

Highlighting promises made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said the UPA, if elected, will introduce a separate budget for agriculture and support farmers and poor people.

“Whatever Gandhi says, he does,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister charged that democracy and Constitution in the country are under threat under the rule of prime minister Narendra Modi and the country is passing through an "alarming" phase.

PCC president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders were present on the occasion.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousand ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

IPL 2019 | Chennai May Miss Out on Playoffs & Final, Bangalore on Stan ...

China Denies Prez Xi Jinping's Flagship Project CPEC Intensified Pakis ...

Modi Govt Kept its 2014 Inflation Promise, But There’s a Caveat and ...

Asus ROG Phone 2 Rumoured to Launch in Association With Tencent by Q3 ...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to Commence on July 19

Promise of Renewable and Clean Energy: What Changed in BJP’s Five Ye ...

Memon: IPL Sparkle = World Cup Ticket?

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Siddharth Desai, Rishank ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.