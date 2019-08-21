Proposed ban on Electronic Nicotine Systems: Trade representatives urge health ministry to re-look

An umbrella body of trade representatives promoting Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) including e-cigarettes on August 21 questioned the rationale behind the government's move to ban the import, distribution and sale of such products and urged the health ministry to re-look into the matter.

The voluntary association of Trade Representatives of ENDS in India (TRENDS) comprising importers, distributors, and marketers of such "alternative" smoking devices had earlier suggested that the ministry initiate a consultative process so that opinion of all stakeholders can be heard and facts placed in the correct perspective.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to create an aerosol, which also frequently contains flavours, usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

There are various types of ENDS devices like e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, vape, e-sheesha, e-nicotine flavoured hookah among others.

Over 62 specialists in nicotine, science, policy and medicine have in a signed letter urged the Director General, ICMR to reconsider its recommendations on ENDS, rebutting each of the four points on which ICMR had based its recommendation.

The experts claimed that the ICMR paper fails to present a balanced overview of the risk-benefit ratio of ENDS vis-à-vis other combustible tobacco products and therefore recommendations for a ban are not justified.

TRENDS on Wednesday appended the letter in a representation to the Union Health Secretary, also copied it to the health Minister and other stakeholders, underlining the logic of the expert's views as a basis for re-looking at its stance of the category.

A ban on ENDS also means bringing to a halt all research being done in the country on this new system of nicotine delivery, they said.

"This will be detrimental to present and future generations", said Praveen Rikhy, Convener, TRENDS.

A ban on ENDS will also mean emergence of the black market in the country, which will put the public at risk of unscrupulous elements and something that can benefit people will end up harming them, in absence of any control on the product, leading to disastrous consequences, endangering lives.

Dr Mohit Varshney, a psychiatrist with extensive experience in tobacco cessation, said ENDS is a viable line of treatment that doctors around the globe currently employ while dealing with addiction cases.

"It has helped innumerable patients suffering from tobacco dependence. The fear with e-cigarettes is that it may lead to sustained nicotine dependence. However, that would become an important public health issue only if long-term nicotine use was associated with adverse health effects.

"But the evidence from studies evaluating long-term use of pharmaceutical nicotine replacement therapies and of a low-risk smokeless tobacco product, snus is being conveniently ignored which have shown that the risks from nicotine intake are minimal," Dr Mohit said.

For this reason, health organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommend the long-term use of nicotine in the form of nicotine replacement therapies if this is needed to maintain smoking cessation, to prevent relapse or even to reduce smoking, he added.

The ICMR white paper, published on May 31, recommended a "complete" ban on such "alternative" smoking devices, saying their use can initiate nicotine addiction among non-smokers.

The apex research body also said e-cigarettes adversely affect the cardiovascular system, impair respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to cigarette smoking and is responsible for severe respiratory diseases.

The association shared studies from leading global institute that allude to ENDS being a less harmful way of nicotine consumption and that e-cigarettes are at least "95 percent less harmful" than tobacco cigarettes.

"TRENDS feels that this is actually a violation of the citizens right to equality which is guaranteed under the Indian Constitution – why should a citizen be denied the right to choose a less harmful way of nicotine consumption just because he or she happens to live in a particular state?

"Endorsing tobacco harm reduction and regulating ENDS could present a historical opportunity for India to accelerate the decline in smoking rates, reducing health impact on users and bringing down the financial cost of smoking treatment without any cost to the government," the trade body argued.

Banning such alternative smoking devices is one of the priorities of the Health ministry as part of the first 100 days agenda of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had written to all state drug controllers in February, saying they should not allow the sale, online sale, manufacture, distribution, trade, import or advertisement of ENDS.

The Delhi High Court has stayed the Centre's circular banning sale and manufacture of ENDS like e-cigarettes and e-hookah with nicotine flavour, saying as the products were not a "drug", the authorities did not have the jurisdiction to issue such a direction.