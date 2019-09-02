Property deal stuck for 4 years: Adar Poonawalla blames bureaucracy

Businessman Adar Poonawalla, whose family bid for the Lincoln House in south Mumbai for a whopping Rs 750 crore, has blamed "bureaucratic harassment" for being unable to take possession of the heritage mansion.

The billionaire Poonawalla family, which runs the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, bid for the plush property in 2015 with an offer of Rs 750 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal in the country.

Four years hence, after paying a "substantial" amount, the family is yet to get the property's possession, Adar Poonawalla, who is chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, told PTI.

He blamed "bureaucratic harassment" by the Indian officials for the troubles.

The two-acre property, once owned by the erstwhile Maharaja of Wankaner, stands on land owned by the defence establishment, and was occupied by the US government to house its consulate since 1957.

The US Consulate later moved to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district here.

The Poonawalla family had struck the deal with the US, which involved transfer of the lease rights.

"I'd have never touched the property if I feared it will get into a trouble. The lease is for 999 years and began in 1957. We have 900 more years," Poonawalla said.

The land comes under the Defence Ministry's defence estates department, which needs to give a go-ahead for the deal and transfer the lease rights.

However, Poonawalla says he has not received any specific reasons for stalling the deal.

Over the last four years, he met bureaucrats in the Defence Ministry and also the then defence ministers Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar for expediting clearances.

Poonawalla now says the issue is with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as it involves two sovereigns.

When contacted, Nick Novak, spokesperson for the US Consulate in the city, said, "The United States government is seeking to work with the Indian government on the transfer of the Lincoln House lease, in accordance with the terms of the lease."

"We expect to be able to complete the transfer in the near future. The US government continues to utilise the property for diplomatic purposes until the lease transfer is completed," he said.

Poonawalla said the Indian government should give some decision, either a yes or no, for the deal at the earliest.

"I bought it because it was a good location and a good investment. I believed in my country. This was the ultimate reward for investing my money in my own country," he said.

"Four years on any deal is unheard of. You can't wait four years to clear anywhere on the planet. How can this be ease of doing business in India if it takes four years to transfer one lease?" he wondered.

Pointing to recent comments by the Indian Prime Minister, Poonawalla said, "They (Defence Estates) have not got the memo from PM Modi which is not to stop honest transactions and honest deals."

Without specifying the quantum, Poonawalla said he has paid a "substantial" sum to the American government, and added that there is no violation by the US authorities.

He said the Indian authorities should be proud that the property is coming back to an Indian national, and not going to any foreign mission or foreign entity, in probably a veiled reference to others who were bidding for the property.

A decision on the property can be arrived at immediately without any "dilly-dallying", Poonawalla said, wondering why such a deal has been stalled at all.