App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Proof beyond doubt of existence of massive structure beneath Babri mosque, deity's counsel to SC

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla that contention of Muslim parties that a structure beneath the disputed structure was a idgah wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The counsel for deity Ram Lalla on October 3 told the Supreme Court that there is "proof beyond doubt" about the existence of a "massive structure" beneath the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and inference from excavated materials can be drawn that it was a temple.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla that contention of Muslim parties that a structure beneath the disputed structure was a idgah wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

"First there case was that there was no structure at all, secondly they said it was an Islamic structure or a Idgah wall. We say that it was a temple which was demolished and the pillar bases found during excavation also suggest to this effect", Vaidyanathan in his rejoinder arguments said.

Close

He further stated, "That there was a structure beneath is a proof beyond doubt".

related news

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties said as per the Archaeological Survey of India report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple.

Vaidyanathan said that it is the case of Hindu parties that inference can be drawn from excavated materials which include circular shrines, pillar bases, intersecting walls and others that it was a temple.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #India #SC

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.