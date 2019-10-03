Proof beyond doubt of existence of massive structure beneath Babri mosque, deity's counsel to SC

The counsel for deity Ram Lalla on October 3 told the Supreme Court that there is "proof beyond doubt" about the existence of a "massive structure" beneath the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and inference from excavated materials can be drawn that it was a temple.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla that contention of Muslim parties that a structure beneath the disputed structure was a idgah wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

"First there case was that there was no structure at all, secondly they said it was an Islamic structure or a Idgah wall. We say that it was a temple which was demolished and the pillar bases found during excavation also suggest to this effect", Vaidyanathan in his rejoinder arguments said.

He further stated, "That there was a structure beneath is a proof beyond doubt".

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties said as per the Archaeological Survey of India report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple.