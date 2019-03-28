App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Modi's momentum

Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held the advantage in the run-up to the election, boosted by a wave of nationalism after military clashes with old rival Pakistan last month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The main opposition Congress party's promise to give sizable cash handouts to India's poorest families if voted to power could re-energise its campaign to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the general election starting in two weeks.

Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held the advantage in the run-up to the election, boosted by a wave of nationalism after military clashes with old rival Pakistan last month.

Pollsters say Congress may have pegged back some of that advantage with its announcement, but it was not clear to what extent.

Bhawesh Jha, founder of CNX, one of India's largest polling companies, estimated that many voters in relatively poor and populous states including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - where Congress won power in local elections late last year - could be swayed by the handouts.

related news

"Even if 4-5 percent of voters go in favour of the Congress, it will be a big disaster for the BJP," Jha told Reuters, adding that it would particularly help Congress where it is in a direct contest with the ruling party. "I think this could be a game changer."

Early this month, an opinion poll by CNX and India TV estimated that the BJP alone could win 238 of 543 seats in India's lower house, the Lok Sabha. Together with its allies, the party would have enough seats to form the next government, the poll said.

CNX has not published any poll since the Congress party announcement earlier this week that it would give 72,000 rupees ($1,045) each to 20 percent of India's poorest families, potentially benefiting 250 million of a population of 1.3 billion.

"This will definitely increase Congress' vote share but at this stage it's difficult to know how many parliamentary seats it would get," Jha said.

Weak job growth and falling farm incomes have hurt the BJP, which romped to power at the last election in 2014 with 282 seats in parliament. This year, it has tried to keep the focus on its national security achievements and its promise of a muscular approach to Pakistan and home-grown militancy.

On Wednesday, Modi announced India had successfully tested an anti-satellite missile, hailing it as a major breakthrough in its space programme.

DISRUPTOR OR BLUFF?

Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder of polling agency CVoter, described the Congress announcement as a "perfect disruptor."

"These are the things that can reboot a campaign," he told Reuters. But he warned that Congress needed to convince voters that the plan would be implemented if it came to power.

A CVoter opinion poll released this week, also before the announcement, estimated that the BJP and its current allies could get 261 seats, while the Congress alliance could win 143 seats.

The BJP has dismissed the plan as a "bluff."

"No political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the Congress Party," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post. "It gave to the people of India many slogans and very little resources to implement them."

Several farmers welcomed the Congress proposal, announced by its president Rahul Gandhi, which entails a monthly payment of 6,000 rupees every month to families earning less than 12,000 rupees.

"Farmers in poorer parts of the country tend to grow crops for their own consumption as they can't afford to buy food stuff from the open market," said Ram Kishan Yadav from Ramgarh in Jharkhand.

"For them a stipend of 6,000 rupees a month is like a big boon and it will eventually boost the flow of cash in the rural economy."

About 70 percent of India's people live in towns and villages in the countryside.

Some farmers, however, expressed reservations.

"Rahul Gandhi's promise looks good but it will work only if they convince people that they will keep their promise," said Bharat Pujari, from Subarnapur in Odisha.

Pujari, who owns six acres of land, said Congress' organisation in his region was weak, which may hinder the announcement from reaching some voters.

"Many people do not know about this announcement. Even if they know, they don't trust him (Gandhi)," he said.

 
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Drinking water and pollution among top ten priorities for the urban In ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March F&O expiry 1% higher, Sensex surges 412 ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

This stock was the best performer on Nifty Bank in FY19

Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Realme, Honor, Poco and more: Smartphone sub brands are the latest fad ...

Notebook Mid Movie Review: Pranutan and Zaheer are average in this bea ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Tiger Shroff grooving on Hrithik Roshan's song from K3G is better than ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.