Kashmiri Pandit businessman M L Bindroo shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar

A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Representative image

Suspected terrorists assassinated a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman in Srinagar on October 5. The deceased, identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo, was the owner of a prominent pharmacy in the city.

He was shot dead from a point blank range inside his chemist shop in Iqbal Park area at around 7 pm, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is underway," J&K Police said in a statement.

"Bindroo had multiple bullet injuries. He was brought dead to the hospital,” said Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Srinagar.

A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990.

He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his pharmacy Bindroo Medicate.

With PTI inputs
Tags: #Jammu & Kashmir #Srinagar
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:13 pm

