App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in place till June 30 when the fifth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown is slated to end.

PTI

Police on Monday extended till June 30 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in Thane city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in place till June 30 when the fifth phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown is slated to end.

The orders, issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), among other things, prohibit assembly of five or more persons in city limits.

Close

Also, there will be a ban on movement of people in public places between 9 pm and 5 am, the police said.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Thane

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.