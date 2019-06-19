Professors quit Kolkata varsity to protest against casteist slurs hurled at colleague by students

Five professors of Rabindra Bharati University have resigned protesting against the delay in action taken against students, who hurled casteist slurs at a female assistant professor, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the teacher’s complaint, a group of students on May 20, allegedly gheraoed her in a room for nearly four hours and harassed her with verbal abuses. The students allegedly taunted the assistant professor on the basis of her skin colour and hurled casteist slurs at her.

The Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s student wing, which runs the student union at the university has denied these allegations. Instead, they have accused the teacher of threatening and harassing students.

In response to these events, five professors -- Amal Kumar Mondol, Head of Department (HoD), Sanskrit; Bankim Mondol, HoD, Political Science, and Director of Bangladesh Study Centre and School of Languages; Bindi Shaw, HoD Economics; Bharati Banerjee, HoD Education; and Ashish Kumar Das, Director, Ambedkar Study Centre -- have tendered their resignation. Although, university Vice Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury is yet to accept their resignation.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, on June 18, visited the university campus and held a meeting with the VC and some of the professors who tendered their resignation.

Chatterjee told the newspaper that an investigation has been ordered and that it will be completed at the earliest. Ensuring that those found guilty will be severely punished, Chatterjee said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself looking into the matter. We could not make contact with the victim professor. I will try and contact her and make her speak with the chief minister.”

The education minister also said that he has asked the students to “immediately apologise” to the assistant professor.

Even though the VC has condemned the incident and confirmed that a probe has been initiated, yet a section of professors allege that the university authorities have not yet taken any concrete action against the accused students.

Bankim Mondol, one of the professors who resigned, told the publication that the students targeted her saying that she had given them low marks. In response, she had asked “the students to go for a review since she herself did not evaluate the copies”. Mondol said that the assistant professor was so scared after the incident that she left her paying guest accommodation and shifted to a relative’s house.

The victim hails from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. She had joined Rabindra Bharati University as an assistant professor of Geography in September 2017. She has completed her studies from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).