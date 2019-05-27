Products made by inmates of Maharashtra prisons to be up for sale on Flipkart and Amazon

Products made by jail inmates in Maharashtra will soon be sold on major online marketplaces Flipkart and Amazon, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

"We have inmates who are very skilled and some of them are even artists. We want to commercially exploit their talent aggressively and use portals like Amazon and Flipkart as platforms," Deepak Pandey, Inspector General of Prisons (Prisons), told the paper.

The products that will be sold include carpets, garments, confectionery, furniture, paintings, and idols made by the inmates.

Developing skills is an essential aspect of prison rehabilitation programmes. A separate entity, called the Maharashtra State Prison Corporation, will be created to market the products made by the inmates.

"We are working on the modalities of how much money prisoners can make after sale and the intellectual rights to their works. If all goes as planned, the products should hit online portals in a few months," another official told the paper.

The products are currently sold within the jail premises at Thane, Nashik, Pune and Nagpur, a senior official said.