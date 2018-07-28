App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refund request of Rs 317 proves costly for Bengaluru woman, causes Rs 16,000 loss in fraud

Vidita Choudhary filed a complaint with Mico Layout police seeking action against the miscreants. The police has registered a case under various provisions of IT Act and IPC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A mistake of paying the electricity bill twice proved costly for a 40-year-old woman, who ended up losing Rs 16,000 to cybercriminals in an attempt to get a refund.

Vidita Choudhary, a Bengaluru resident wanted to pay her electricity bill for July but ended paying the bill for June again, according to The Times of India report.

She paid Rs 317 through the mobile app PayUMoney. In order to procure a refund, she registered an official complaint with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) online.
 She received an email on Tuesday from the email address 'consumercomplaintsboardfast@gmail.com' followed by a call two minutes later claiming to be from Bescom.


An unsuspecting Choudhary believed them and followed their instructions on the call in an attempt to receive the refund.


"The caller asked for her bank details including her ICICI Bank's debit card number and transferred Rs 16,000 from her account to another account,” police said.


Choudhary filed a complaint with Mico Layout police seeking action against the miscreants. The police have registered a case under various provisions of IT Act and IPC.


In recent times, cases of financial frauds have seen a rise, with digital transactions and wallets being used more than the conventional spending methods.

The Reserve Bank of India has been warning the citizens of not sharing their bank account details and banking usernames and passwords with anyone, however, some still continue to fall prey to such phishing schemes.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

