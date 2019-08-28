Process to release J&K political leaders begins, to happen in phases: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir government has begun the process of releasing some of the incarcerated leaders of regional political parties, The Hindu has reported.

According to the report, at least 173 such leaders from the National Conference (NC), the J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the J&K People’s Conference (PC) could be released in phases, in the coming days.

The Union Home Ministry has passed a direction to the J&K police to finalise the names of politicians to be released in the first phase, the report suggests. Those leaders who “pose the least threat to the law and order situation” will be in the first list. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report adds that PC leader Imran Ansari would be among the first to be released as he has complained of “ill-health.”

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers, were put under house arrest when the Centre moved to abrogate special status of J&K under Article 370.

The Raj Bhavan has said that Governor Satya Pal Malik has had no communication with Abdullah and Mufti and that he is not involved in the detention or release of any person. Such decisions are taken by the local police administration, the Governor’s office said.

Meanwhile, high schools in the Kashmir Valley were set to reopen from August 28 in areas where restrictions have been lifted.

Officials said that shops and business establishments could open in areas where there are no restrictions. They also said that restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley.

Giving details about the situation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, said no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley.

"We have not witnessed any major incidents today (August 27). Two minor incidents have been reported from Srinagar - one near Tatoo Ground and another in Hawal area. They have been dealt with and we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Many services including mobile and internet were suspended since August 5 when the Centre moved to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and reorganised the state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- J&K and Ladakh.