 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Process for setting up of GST appellate tribunal at advanced stage, Centre tells SC

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to the Centre and others on a batch of pleas seeking directions for constituting the the appellate tribunal on utmost priority basis in the interest of justice.

Representative image

The Supreme Court on Monday was informed by the Centre that the setting up of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal was at an advanced stage.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Attorney General R Venkataramani that a group of ministers (GoM) has deliberated upon the issue and the process was at "an advanced stage".

"Mr attorney (general), you file a short affidavit," said the bench which also comprised justices P S Narasimha and Dipankar Datta.

Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to the Centre and others on a batch of pleas seeking directions for constituting the the appellate tribunal on utmost priority basis in the interest of justice.

The apex court, meanwhile, said it will hear in January the pleas, including the one filed by the Madras Bar Association, challenging the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021, which abolishes certain appellate tribunals, including Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

The law amends various terms related to appointment and tenure of judicial and other members of tribunals.