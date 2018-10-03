App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Process for Haj 2019 to be announced in October: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

He made the remarks after a Haj review meeting in which several senior officials from Minority Affairs Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs, Civil Aviation Ministry, Health Ministry and Haj Committee of India and Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia, took part.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The process for next year's Haj will be announced in the next few days as preparations for the 2019 pilgrimage have already started, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks after a Haj review meeting in which several senior officials from Minority Affairs Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs, Civil Aviation Ministry, Health Ministry and Haj Committee of India and Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia, took part.

It is for the first time that preparations for next year's Haj have started immediately after completion of the current year's Haj process, a statement from Naqvi's office said.

Haj 2019 will be announced in October, it said.

related news

It was observed in the meeting that Haj 2018 was pro-pilgrims even after the removal of Haj subsidy, the statement said.

Elimination of middlemen and 100 per cent online and transparent system ensured that even after the removal of Haj subsidy, there was no unnecessary financial burden on the pilgrims, it said.

Naqvi said Haj 2018 was successful and for the first time after Independence, a record number of 1,75,025 Muslims from India performed Haj.

He said the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia Haj Consulate, Haj Committee of India and other agencies, had completed preparations for Haj 2018 about two months before schedule to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Naqvi said safety and better facilities, including medical services for pilgrims, were the priority of the government and there will be no lackadaisical approach on that.

In the meeting, several issues were discussed regarding Haj 2019 such as Haj application process, accommodation, transport and medical facilities for pilgrims etc.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Haj #India #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.