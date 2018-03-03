App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 02, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Probe sought against Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remark during Goa polls

A returning officer on Thursday requested a court here to order a police probe on his complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over one of his statements made during the 2017 Goa Assembly election campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

During the campaign, Kejriwal had told the voters of the coastal state that if other parties offered them money, they should take it but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Returning Officer Gurudas Desai had subsequently filed a complaint against Kejriwal on the Election Commission's (EC) order.

"Desai, in his submission before the judicial magistrate in Mapusa today, pleaded that the court issue a direction to the Mapusa police to initiate an investigation on his complaint," prosecutor Sukesh Talavnekar said.

The court will pass an order in the matter on March 13, he added.

The magistrate also directed the complainant to furnish a CD of the AAP supremo's speech.

During his rallies in Goa on January 7-8, 2017, Kejriwal had advised the voters to "accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates, but vote for the AAP".

The returning officer had approached the magistrate in December, 2017 with an application that a case of offering inducement and bribes to voters under the Representation of the People Act be registered against the Delhi chief minister.

