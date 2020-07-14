Probe on vehicle finance lending practices will not cause any loss: HDFC Bank

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Probe on vehicle finance lending practices will not cause any loss: HDFC Bank

"It is... important to clarify here that this matter is not related in any manner whatsoever to the lending aspect of the business. Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on 'loan book' or causing any loss to the bank," a bank spokesperson said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the probe on vehicle finance lending practices does not have any bearing on loan book, and will not cause any loss to the bank.

"It is... important to clarify here that this matter is not related in any manner whatsoever to the lending aspect of the business. Therefore there's no question of this having any bearing on 'loan book' or causing any loss to the bank," a bank spokesperson said.

The bank on Monday initiated a probe on the lending practices following allegations against the conduct of a key executive in the auto lending business.

Close

The allegations pertained largely to the professional conduct which raised issues about possible conflicts of interest, sources had said.

related news

The spokesperson reiterated that the Bank has a robust policy and process to deal with complaints and allegations and take action as appropriate.

"The process and the outcome of dealing with such complaints is an internal matter of the Bank where we are required to be guided by our policy on disclosure. Suffice to say that as a Bank, we've always upheld the highest standards of governance and propriety at all times and will continue to do so," the statement added.

The statement issued on Tuesday further added that the executive concerned "Ashok Khanna, who was on an extension of service retired on March 31, 2020, in the normal course of his employment".

The spokesperson also confirmed that chief information officer has also decided to move on to pursue higher studies at a foreign university and is still serving the notice period.

"Successful, mature organisations have it in them to take executive exits in their stride. We have a strong leadership pipeline that has stood us well so far and will do so as we stay on a strong and consistent path of growth into the future," the statement added.

The HDFC Bank scrip was trading 2.26 percent down at Rs 1,056.00 a piece on the BSE at 1241 hrs, as against a 1.65 percent correction on the benchmark.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #banking #Business #HDFC Bank #India #loans

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.