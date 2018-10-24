Probe against Rakesh Asthana to be impartial, fair: CBI

The CBI said an SIT set up to probe allegations against Rakesh Asthana, who was divested of his responsibilities as its Special Director, will carry out an impartial and fair inquiry expeditiously.

The agency also said officers with proven credentials have been included in the Special Investigation Team to probe the bribery case against Asthana.

"We are making efforts to have expeditious, impartial and fair inquiry in bribery case against Asthana," a CBI spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, however, refused to comment on statements by the government and the Central Vigilance Commission that Alok Verma, who was also removed from the post of the CBI Director, was not cooperating with the CVC.

Verma and Asthana have been "divested of all powers" amid an ongoing spat between them, a first such case in the history of the country's premier investigation agency.