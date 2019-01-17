App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Probe against ISIS-inspired group: NIA carries out searches in western UP, Punjab

Representative Image
The NIA on January 17 carried out searches at eight places in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The agency has arrested 12 people in this connection since December 26 last year.

The fresh raids come five days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Muhammad Absar (24) from Hapur on January 12.

The NIA said that searches were being conducted based on inputs from interrogation of the people arrested for allegedly being part of 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' module of global terrorist group ISIS.

The agency had earlier said it had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.
