App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pro-poor progressive forces should unite against BJP: Jignesh Mevani

Describing the BJP-led central government as "fascist", Mevani said the agenda for the general election, due next year, should be simple and clear.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 1 and said all pro-poor progressive forces should come together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election.

Describing the BJP-led central government as "fascist", Mevani said the agenda for the general election, due next year, should be simple and clear.

"All the pro-poor progressive forces, all the pro-Constitution and pro-democracy forces must come together keeping their ideological and other differences aside against this fascist BJP government. That's the only thing that can save us," Mevani told reporters after meeting Banerjee at Nabanna, the state secretariat. He described the meeting as a courtesy call.

The Independent MLA from Gujarat said he had visited the state to meet the tribals and the Dalits. "If required, I'll be meeting them again in the coming days."
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.