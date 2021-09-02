Pro-Pakistan Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at 91

Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death has brought to an end a chapter of anti-India and separatist politics in Kashmir.

Pro-Pakistan leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died at his residence in Srinagar on September 1 at the age of 91 years. He is survived by two sons and six daughters.

The separatist leader had been suffering from a kidney disease for over two decades, besides having other age-related issues, including dementia. He breathed his last at 10.30 pm, according to one of his family members.

Born on September 29, 1929, in a village in Bandipora district, Geelani completed his education at Oriental College, Lahore. He worked as a teacher for few years before joining Jamaat-e-Islami.

A three-time MLA in the erstwhile state from Sopore, Geelani had virtually become the face of agitation in the 2008 Amarnath land row, 2010 agitation sparked by the killing of a youth in Srinagar.

He became an anti-election spearhead following the eruption of militancy in Kashmir in 1990.

He was one of the founder-members of the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist amalgam of 26 parties but fell out with the moderates who advocated dialogue with the Centre for resolution of the Kashmir problem. He launched his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir in 2003 following a vertical split in the Hurriyat Conference that he is believed to have engineered.

He launched his own faction of the Hurriyat after bickering with moderates over the allegations of proxy participation in 2002 Assembly elections by People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.

However, Geelani said goodbye to Hurriyat politics in June 2020 saying the second rung leadership did not rise to the occasion following abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019.



Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over Geelani's death on his official Twitter handle.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled his death.



Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 1, 2021

Sajad Lone, who once accused Geelani of making instigating statements that led to his father Abdul Gani Lone's killing, also paid condolences to him.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sahib. Was an esteemed colleague of my late father. May Allah grant him Jannat," Lone said.