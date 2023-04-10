 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pro-Kannada outfit stages protest against Amul in Bengaluru

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The ruling BJP in the State and the opposition Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been engaged in a war of words in recent days after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation announced its plans to sell Amul milk and curd through quick commerce platforms in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said: "It was Gujarat's Baroda Bank that subsumed our Vijaya Bank. Ports and Airports were handed over to Gujarat's Adani. Now, Amul from Gujarat is planning to eat our KMF (Nandini). Mr Narendra Modi, are we the enemies for Gujaratis?" (File image)

Amid a political row over Amul versus Karnataka's Nandini brand, members of a pro-Kannada organisation on Monday staged a demonstration against the Gujarat based dairy cooperative.

Police detained the members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and took them into preventive custody.

Leaders of the Congress and JD (S) criticised the move saying it would hurt the interests of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns Nandini brand.