you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka visits Bijnor, meet kin of two killed in anti-CAA protests

Local Congress leaders said she visited Nahtaur area of the district to meet families of the two persons, who died in the recent violence over the new provisions in the law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met families of two persons, killed in recent violence over the amended citizenship law.



UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI that the party general secretary also interacted with people in the area.

Close
Bijnor was one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen, and torched some vehicles.

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

