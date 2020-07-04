Priyanka to speak with UP Congress leaders over state's law and order situation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a meeting with party leaders through video-conferencing on Saturday to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in the early hours of Friday in a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of a criminal who lost two of them in a firefight later.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has faced about 60 criminal cases.

"Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting with leaders of planning and working groups of the party on Saturday afternoon," the Congress' media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said.

The meeting will be held through video-conferencing, he added.

"Eight policemen were martyred while they went to nab criminals. I pay my condolence to the family of the martyrs. In UP, law and order has become very bad and criminals have no fear. From common man to policemen, no one is safe," Gandhi said in a tweet on Friday.

"The responsibility of law and order is with the chief minister. He should initiate strict action and there should be no laxity in it," she added.