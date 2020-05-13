App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers

In a letter to the UP chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking zero interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class and also waiver of power bills of farmers for four months.

In a letter to the UP chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

In her letter, she called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and 'chikan' work.

related news

Vadra also condoled the demise of Adityanath's father. This was the first time she was writing to him after his father's death.

Adityanath's father passed away on April 20.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian farmers #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

