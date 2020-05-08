App
India
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges UP govt to provide insurance cover for all journalists amid COVID-19 pandemic

Her appeal came over the demise of Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from Agra, due to COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to provide insurance cover for journalists, asserting that they are performing an important duty of providing information in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Her appeal came over the demise of Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from Agra, due to COVID-19.

"My condolences to his family and friends in the journalist community," she said

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Journalists are doing an important job of providing information to people in this crisis, the Congress general secretary said.

"Comprehensive financial assistance to Pankaj Kulshrestha ji's family and an insurance cover for all journalists should be announced by the Uttar Pradesh government," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 8, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Health #India #journalist #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

