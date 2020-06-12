Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt, says its 'no testing is equal to no corona' policy a criminal act

She also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that an FIR has been lodged against a former IAS officer who tweeted alleging that the UP chief secretary scolded district magistrates carrying out a large number if COVID-19 tests in their areas.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over coronavirus testing, saying its policy of 'no testing is equal to no corona' is to keep people in the dark.
She also tagged a media report on Twitter which claimed that an FIR has been lodged against a former IAS officer who tweeted alleging that the UP chief secretary scolded district magistrates carrying out a large number if COVID-19 tests in their areas."Protection from corona = maximum testing. This is in public interest. The 'no testing = no corona' policy is to keep the public in the dark and is a criminal act," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
कोरोना से बचाव=ज्यादा से ज्यादा टेस्टिंग। यही जनहित में है।
‘नो टेस्टिंग=नो कोरोना’ नीति जनता को अंधेरे में रखना है और एक आपराधिक कृत्य है।
यदि किसी पूर्व अधिकारी ने ये सवाल उठाए हैं तो यूपी सरकार को इसका जवाब देना चाहिए न कि मुकदमा दर्ज कराना चाहिए।https://t.co/CNJufO8lMI— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 12, 2020
If any former officer has raised these questions, then the UP government should answer it and not file a case against him, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East said.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
