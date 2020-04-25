App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in UP

Sharing some suggestions for the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said it is known the world over that testing is the key to fighting the deadly disease and it should be scaled up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called for transparency over coronavirus tests being conducted in Uttar Pradesh as hiding data can prove fatal.

Sharing some suggestions for the Yogi Adityanath government in UP to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said it is known the world over that testing is the key to fighting the deadly disease and it should be scaled up.

"Many people are expressing concerns over testing in UP. Transparency is a big thing in the fight against coronavirus. The entire society and the government can together defeat this epidemic. In this context, I am sharing some suggestions here," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

related news

"UP has stopped testing for the past two days and should start testing on a large scale, while adopting transparency in this regard. Hiding data and the truth can prove fatal," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also sought to know how many tests are being conducted at state labs daily.

She said all guidelines should be followed while doing pool sample testing for coronavirus.

“Health experts have laid down strict rules for pool sample tests. If those guidelines are not followed properly, it can lead to damage,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

It is important to follow WHO guidelines at quarantine centres and the state government should put out a report about the food being supplied at quarantines centres and the cleanliness there, she said.

The Congress leader said the UP government should inform the public about its plan to conduct tests of those who have returned to their homes after being released from the quarantine centres.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,621 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and 25 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

