Priyanka Gandhi to visit Varanasi on January 10

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on January 10 visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi to meet those who were arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the town.
According to Congress sources, Gandhi will meet BHU students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.She will also visit Guleria ghat and Ram ghat in the temple town.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:32 pm