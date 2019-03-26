App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Amethi, Rae Bareli, Faizabad in next leg of campaign

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to visit Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad from March 27, party spokesman Rajiv Bakshi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning Wednesday in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, party officials said. Earlier this month, she had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.

She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents.

Congress spokesman for Amethi unit Anil Singh said Priyanka Gandhi will interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana.

After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.

The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27.

The detailed programme of the Congress leader is being worked out, party sources added.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

