App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi to be on two-day visit to Lucknow from December 6

Priyanka will also take stock of the preparations for the party's December 14 "Bharat Bachao Rally" in New Delhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow from December 6 and participate in different meetings of the organisation, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

She will also take stock of the preparations for the party's December 14 "Bharat Bachao Rally" in New Delhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

"Priyanka Gandhi will arrive here on Friday for a two-day visit during which she will take part in different meetings," he said.

Close
Lallu said the campaign to make the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' a grand success is in full swing and party's state office bearers are holding programmes to galvanise the support of the people.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.