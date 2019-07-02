App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi targets UP govt over power connections

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra July 2 accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of "lying" to the people of the state about every household having a power connection as she claimed there were still 18 lakh families struggling to get one.

Taking a dig at the government's 'Saubhagya Yojna', she said the scheme should be called 'Vote-bhagya Yojna'.

"During the Lok Sabha election, they beat the drum of falsehood that every household has power connection. But, there are still 18 lakh families without power connection in Uttar Pradesh and are running around power offices to get one. The real name of 'Saubhagya Yojna' is 'Vote-bhagya Yojna'," she said in Hindi on Twitter.

Close

"Why did the BJP government say such a big lie to the people?" she tweeted.

The Congress leader was responding to a news report on a survey which said there were still 18 lakh families without a power connection in the northern state, whereas the government had shown them possessing one in papers, before the elections.

 

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

